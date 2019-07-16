XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2019 - 22:56 BST

Top Loan – Michael Beale Backs Kamil Grabara’s Huddersfield Switch

 




Former Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale is confident that a loan move to Huddersfield Town is a good move for the Reds' young goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

Liverpool youngster Grabara completed a one-year loan move to Championship side Huddersfield on Monday.  


 



The Polish goalkeeper has been part of the Reds' youth set-up since joining the club from Ruch Chorzow in 2016. 

Grabara's quick improvement saw him being called up to the Liverpool Under-23 team at the age of 18 in 2017, and he went on to make 34 appearances for the side, from which he kept 11 clean sheets.
 


In January this year, the youngster moved to Danish side Aarhus on a six-month loan deal. Grabara claimed six clean sheets from the 16 matches he played during his short spell at the club.



Beale, who functioned as Liverpool's head of academy coaching between 2017 and 2018, is confident that the player's loan move to Huddersfield is a good one for him.

"A top loan for Kamil Grabara", Beale wrote on his Twitter account.
 


"Go and show everyone your talent!"

Grabara's transfer to Huddersfield has come as a surprise to some as Liverpool are currently facing a shortage of goalkeepers, with the Reds drafting former Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan onto their US tour.   
 