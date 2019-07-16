Top Loan – Michael Beale Backs Kamil Grabara’s Huddersfield Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale is confident that a loan move to Huddersfield Town is a good move for the Reds' young goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.



Liverpool youngster Grabara completed a one-year loan move to Championship side Huddersfield on Monday.













The Polish goalkeeper has been part of the Reds' youth set-up since joining the club from Ruch Chorzow in 2016.



Grabara's quick improvement saw him being called up to the Liverpool Under-23 team at the age of 18 in 2017, and he went on to make 34 appearances for the side, from which he kept 11 clean sheets.





In January this year, the youngster moved to Danish side Aarhus on a six-month loan deal. Grabara claimed six clean sheets from the 16 matches he played during his short spell at the club.







Beale, who functioned as Liverpool's head of academy coaching between 2017 and 2018, is confident that the player's loan move to Huddersfield is a good one for him.



"A top loan for Kamil Grabara", Beale wrote on his Twitter account.





"Go and show everyone your talent!"



Grabara's transfer to Huddersfield has come as a surprise to some as Liverpool are currently facing a shortage of goalkeepers, with the Reds drafting former Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan onto their US tour.

