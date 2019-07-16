Tottenham Hotspur Have Manchester United Company For Nicolo Zaniolo

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have lodged an enquiry for Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus target Nicolo Zaniolo, it has been claimed in Italy.



The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in Italy after joining Roma last summer and has quickly established himself as one of the brightest prospects in Serie A.













Zaniolo has subsequently attracted interest from within Italy and abroad during the ongoing summer transfer window, owing to his eye-catching performances in Rome.



Tottenham have been linked with wanting to take him to the Premier League this summer, while Serie A champions Juventus are also seriously interesting in snapping him up.





And according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Zaniolo has piqued the interest of yet another bigwig in Europe ahead of the upcoming season.







It is claimed that Manchester United have lodged an enquiry for Zaniolo, who could be on the move in the coming weeks.



However, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are eyeing firming up their interest in the midfielder by making a concrete offer for him.





Roma have locked down Zaniolo to a contract that runs until 2023, but he is expected to sign a new deal if he stays.



The Italy international directly contributed to eight goals in all competitions for Roma last season.

