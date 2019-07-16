Tottenham Hotspur Linked With Napoli Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur could launch a swoop for Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj as they plan for life without Kieran Trippier.



Spurs have been actively involved in the summer transfer window in an attempt to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming season.













The north Londoners have already secured deals for Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke, who has been loaned back to Leeds, while they are still in the market to do further business.



Tottenham remain keen on a number of potential targets and could also see exits, with Toby Alderweireld and Trippier potential departures.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs could make a move to sign Hysaj from Napoli.







It is claimed that Hysaj has emerged as a potential target for Tottenham, after Atletico Madrid started to close in on the signing of Trippier.



However, Spurs could face competition from Serie A champions Juventus, who have identified Hysaj as a replacement for Joao Cancelo, if he moves on.





The 25-year-old notched up 35 appearances in all competitions for Napoli last season.



He has a contract that runs until the summer of 2021, but has been heavily linked with a summer exit.

