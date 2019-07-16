XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/07/2019 - 16:21 BST

Tottenham Hotspur May Not Take Danny Rose On Asia Tour

 




Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose might not be travelling with the Spurs squad for their tour to Singapore and Shanghai after missing initial pre-season action, according to football.london

The defender managed 26 Premier League appearances for Tottenham over the course of last season, despite suffering injury issues.  


 



He was also part of the Champions League squad, featuring in eight games, playing for the full 90 minutes in the final against Liverpool.

However, Rose has not been involved in pre-season so far and now he may not be travelling with Tottenham on their pre-season tour. 
 


As a result Ben Davies and Kyle Walker-Peters are expected to be the natural full-backs in the squad, with Kieran Trippier expected to seal a move away from the club in the coming hours.



The England international has travelled to Spain and is close to finalising a £20m move Atletico Madrid.

Rose might also be on his way out of the club by the end of the window as the London-based club have taken a sale for the right price stance.
 


Rose has two year left on his contract that expires in June 2021.   
 