16/07/2019 - 17:07 BST

Tottenham Target Dani Ceballos Set To Decide On Arsenal Loan

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Dani Ceballos is to make a decision over whether to join Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid. 

Arsenal have offered to take Ceballos on loan for the season from Real Madrid, meeting the cost of his salary in full.


 



The Gunners have not asked for a purchase option, which Real Madrid are reluctant to grant and is claimed to be a key sticking point over a potential move to Tottenham.

Now the ball is in Ceballos' court and the player will decide what he wants to do, according to El Confidencial journalist Kike Marin.

 


It is claimed that the midfielder has a decision to make, along with coach Zinedine Zidane.



Ceballos is keen to make sure he plays regular first team football next season and Real Madrid coach Zidane can give no guarantees on minutes on the pitch.

A move to Arsenal would be likely to see Ceballos play more football than he would at the Bernabeu, but the Gunners are not involved in the Champions League.
 


Arsenal are preparing for another season in the Europa League.

Real Betis continue to monitor the situation of their former star.
 