West Ham Concerned, Sebastien Haller’s Agent Speaking To Another Club Despite Striker’s London Trip

West Ham United are concerned about late interest from another club in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers have agreed a fee with the Bundesliga side for the French striker, while they have also put in place personal terms with his representatives.













Haller is on the way to London to seal the deal, but there is concern at West Ham over a late deal hijack attempt that may be made by another side.



It is claimed there is interest in the striker from elsewhere and his agent is in talks with another club.



Haller has needed convincing to join West Ham, with it even being suggested he was looking for a release clause to be put in his contract in the event a big club show interest.







West Ham will be concerned that his agent is still holding discussions over the striker with another side.



And the Hammers are sure to be racing against the clock to have Haller's medical completed and the player sign on the dotted line at the London Stadium.





West Ham have already lost out on several targets this summer, not least Maxi Gomez, who joined Valencia ahead of the Hammers.

