West Ham Finish Sebastien Haller Medical But Obstacles Still Remain

Sebastien Haller has had his medical with West Ham United, but obstacles remain before the deal can be pushed over the line, according to the Guardian.



West Ham have agreed a fee with Eintracht Frankfurt for the striker's signature and Haller travelled to London on Tuesday morning.













He has now undergone a medical at West Ham and the move is heading towards completion.



However, it is claimed there are still obstacles to overcome and the Hammers are unlikely to sleep easy until Haller has put pen to paper to a contract at the club.



Haller has attracted late interest from another club and his agent has been holding talks with the interested side.







West Ham's swoop for the French hitman could be at risk of being hijacked, but at present it is procceding on schedule.



The Premier League side are desperate to add strikers to the ranks and only have Javier Hernandez as their recognised first team hitman on tour at present.





Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll have all left the London Stadium this summer.

