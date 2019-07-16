West Ham Forced To Pay Whopping Percentage of Sebastien Haller Fee Up Front

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have agreed to Eintracht Frankfurt’s demand to receive a big fee up front in order to get the deal over the line for Sebastien Haller.



The two clubs have reached an agreement over a fee for the striker and Eintracht Frankfurt have given permission to Haller to travel to England for a medical at West Ham.













West Ham have agreed to pay a fee of €50m for the Frenchman’s signature, but were keen on paying the price through multiple instalments.



But Eintracht Frankfurt put their foot down on the payment structure and, according to German daily Bild, West Ham had to adhere to the demands of the Bundesliga club.





The Hammers have agreed to Eintracht Frankfurt's demand for a whopping 75 per cent of the fee to be paid up front for the Frenchman.







The striker’s representatives have also thrashed out personal terms with West Ham and contract worth €7m per season has been agreed.



But there is still no guarantee that Haller will join West Ham as his agent is reportedly in talks with another unnamed club.





West Ham have been nervous and are aware that the next 24 hours could be vital in the club eventually landing the Frenchman.



The 25-year-old is due to report for a medical with the Hammers today.

