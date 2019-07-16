West Ham Want Serie A Side To Increase Bid For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United want Serie A side Sassuolo to increase their offer for Pedro Obiang.



Sassuolo have put in a bid of €9m in an attempt to take the Hammers midfielder back to Italy, with the Serie A club confident the deal can be done.













The Premier League side are prepared to sell Obiang, but €9m is not enough for them to sanction the sale.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham want between €11m and €12m in order to give the green light to Sassuolo on Obiang, with talks continuing.



Sassuolo have already prepared a contract for the former Sampdoria midfielder to pen, which will run until the summer of 2023.







The ball now appears to be firmly in Sassuolo's court to make an improved offer to convince West Ham to let the midfielder leave.



West Ham are in the thick of transfer business and are expected to pay in the region of €50m to sign Sebastien Haller from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt; Haller had a medical in London on Tuesday.





Bringing in funds from selling Obiang would balance the books and West Ham are keen to squeeze extra millions out of Sassuolo for the midfielder.

