Wolves Clash Will Do Newcastle United Good – Magpies Legend

Former Newcastle United defender Bobby Moncur is confident that the Magpies' Premier League Asia Trophy match against Wolves will help the players get fit for the upcoming season.



Newcastle are currently preparing for their Premier League Asia Trophy semi-final against league rivals Wolves in China, and the tie is set to take place on Wednesday, followed by the second semi-final played between Manchester City and West Ham.













The final of the tournament is scheduled for 20th July and a match for third place will also be played on the same day.



The Magpies will also play friendlies against Hibernian and Saint-Etienne in the United Kingdom before the Premier League season kicks off.





Moncur, who plied his trade for Newcastle for more than ten years, has travelled with the squad as a club ambassador and believes that the match against Wolves will get them ready for the new season.







"It doesn't matter who you play in pre-season it's about getting the players fit", Moncur told the Chronicle.



"I think it's good to come here and work hard.





"Match practice against decent players is important and it'll do them good."



However, the 74-year-old has warned against making any judgements based on the friendly game.



"But I wouldn't read too much into the result either way."



Newcastle will take on Arsenal in the opening week of the new Premier League season on 11th August.

