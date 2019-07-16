XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2019 - 23:32 BST

Wolves Clash Will Have Extra Edge, Newcastle United Coach Believes

 




Newcastle United's academy head of coaching Ben Dawson believes that the Magpies' friendly fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers this Wednesday will have an extra edge to it.

The Magpies are scheduled to take on Wolves, and either of West Ham and Manchester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy, with the first match scheduled to be played on Wednesday morning in China.  


 



Dawson, the club's head of academy coaching who is handling the team with Neil Redfearn in the absence of a permanent manager, believes that the match against Wolves will have an extra edge as it is two Premier League teams colliding in a competitive environment.

Not only did Nuno's Wolves team end the season on a high, they are also looking forward to Europa League and therefore Dawson expects it to be a tough encounter in Nanjing.
 


"They [Wolves] are Premier League opposition so I'm expecting, with it being a competitive fixture, it'll have a bit more edge than the usual friendlies do at this stage", Dawson told his club's official website.



"They will be on a real high from the momentum they gained from the end of last season.

"They are looking forward to Europa League fixtures also so I expect it will be a really tough game in difficult conditions."
 


Post the two matches in China, Newcastle will visit Scotland to take on Hibernian, followed by another match against Saint-Etienne.   

Their first match of the new season for the Magpies will be against Arsenal on 11th August at home. 
 