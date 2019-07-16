Wolves Clash Will Have Extra Edge, Newcastle United Coach Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United's academy head of coaching Ben Dawson believes that the Magpies' friendly fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers this Wednesday will have an extra edge to it.



The Magpies are scheduled to take on Wolves, and either of West Ham and Manchester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy, with the first match scheduled to be played on Wednesday morning in China.













Dawson, the club's head of academy coaching who is handling the team with Neil Redfearn in the absence of a permanent manager, believes that the match against Wolves will have an extra edge as it is two Premier League teams colliding in a competitive environment.



Not only did Nuno's Wolves team end the season on a high, they are also looking forward to Europa League and therefore Dawson expects it to be a tough encounter in Nanjing.





"They [Wolves] are Premier League opposition so I'm expecting, with it being a competitive fixture, it'll have a bit more edge than the usual friendlies do at this stage", Dawson told his club's official website.







"They will be on a real high from the momentum they gained from the end of last season.



"They are looking forward to Europa League fixtures also so I expect it will be a really tough game in difficult conditions."





Post the two matches in China, Newcastle will visit Scotland to take on Hibernian, followed by another match against Saint-Etienne.



Their first match of the new season for the Magpies will be against Arsenal on 11th August at home.

