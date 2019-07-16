XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/07/2019 - 12:39 BST

Worried West Ham View Next 24 Hours As Key In Sebastien Haller Swoop

 




West Ham are considering the next 24 hours key in their attempt to secure the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, who is attracting late interest from elsewhere, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers have an agreement in place with Eintracht Frankfurt over signing Haller and the German club have given their permission to the striker to undergo a medical at West Ham.  


 

 
 
 


The Frenchman is due for a medical at West Ham today and is set to travel to London to complete the formalities of the transfer.

But an unnamed club could try to hijack the deal at the last moment and are in talks with the striker’s agent over a move for 25-year-old hitman.
 


West Ham remain confident of signing the striker, but they are very much alive that the scales could soon tilt against them.

 
 


The Hammers believe that the next 24 hours are crucial and they would prefer to see Haller in a West Ham shirt within that time period.

West Ham will feel more relieved if Haller appears in London today and undergoes the medical they have scheduled for him.
 


The Premier League club are aware that if the saga drags on they could run the risk of missing out on the Frenchman.

West Ham had to put in a considerable amount of work to convince the striker, who was initially reluctant to consider the transfer.  

 
 