X
17/07/2019 - 14:29 BST

22-Year-Old Left Out of Pre-Season Game Due To Newcastle United Negotiations

 




Hoffenheim striker Joelinton has been pulled out of the club's pre-season friendly today due to interest from Newcastle United, with his representatives currently in meetings regarding their client.

Newcastle are preparing to get their act together in the transfer market after confirming the appointment Steve Brue as their new manager.  


 



With just over three weeks left in the transfer window, Newcastle are keen to get a few targets in as soon as possible and are on the move to secure the signature of 22-year-old Joelinton.

The Brazilian has been left out of Hoffenheim’s squad for their pre-season friendly today and according to German magazine Kicker, it is mainly due to negotiations with Newcastle.
 


The striker’s representatives are sitting around the table today for talks over their client, under contract until 2022, and a €40m deal could take him to St James' Park.



With Newcastle short of strikers in their first-team squad, the club’s priority is to strengthen their forward line ahead of the new season.

And Joelinton has emerged as one of their primary targets in the ongoing transfer window.
 


The Brazilian scored seven Bundesliga goals last season and now could be on his way to the Premier League in the coming weeks.   
 