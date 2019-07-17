Amazing – Celtic Star Hails Celtic Park Champions League Nights

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic believes that nothing compares to European nights at Celtic Park and revealed they always catch him by surprise.



The Hoops are set to take on Bosnian side FK Saravejo at Celtic Park in the second leg of their first round Champions League qualifier this evening after claiming a 3-1 away victory in the first leg.













A victory or draw, or even slender loss, against the Bosnian outfit today would see Celtic face Estonian club Nomme Kalju in the second qualifying round later this month.



Even if the Bhoys emerge victorious in their second qualifier, they will have further hurdles to overcome in their hunt for a group stage spot.





Simunovic, who started in Celtic's 3-1 victory against Saravejo in Bosnia last week, is a big fan of European nights at Celtic Park and insists that nothing can compare to them.







“The noise on European nights at Celtic Park is amazing”, the Croatian told Celtic's official website.



“And no matter how many times you play in these games, it always catches you by surprise.





“Every game is something different, and there are different things at stake.



"One thing is constant, though, and that’s what it means to the fans, the players, the backroom staff, the media.



"The noise is what makes European competition and nothing compares to Celtic Park.”



While the first two Champions League qualifying rounds will end before the start of the Scottish Premiership season, the third and the playoff rounds will take place between Celtic's league campaign, causing further challenges for the club.

