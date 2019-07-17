As Good As Matthijs de Ligt – Super Agent Talks Up Everton Target Moise Kean

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian super agent Mino Raiola has insisted that Everton target Moise Kean is as great a talent as another of his clients in Juventus new boy Matthijs de Ligt.



The 19-year-old striker’s future at Juventus has been under the scanner this summer due to interest from several clubs in Europe.













Juventus have been conflicted over what to do with Kean this summer and are reportedly leaning towards selling him as long as a buy-back clause is included



Everton are one of the clubs who are keeping tabs on Kean and the Toffees let Juventus know about their interest earlier this summer.





And Raiola has now given Kean a glowing reference by explaining he views the young attacker as a wonderful talent who has the same potential as Juventus new boy De Ligt.







“Kean is of the same level as De Ligt”, Raiola told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“He is a great champion.”





Asked about his future, the agent said: “Let’s see.”



Kean has also generated interest from De Ligt's former club Ajax this summer.

