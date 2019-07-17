Celtic Star Sees Big Benefit To Champions League Qualifiers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton believes that the Hoops' Champions League qualifiers will help the team gel together before the start of the league season.



The Bhoys kicked-off their 2019/20 campaign with a 3-1 away victory against Bosnian club FK Saravejo in the first leg of their first Champions League qualifier last week, with the second leg of the tie set to take place at Celtic Park this evening.













Among the starting eleven that defeated Saravejo last Tuesday, was Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, who was signed by the Scottish Premiership champions earlier this month.



Another new face, Christopher Jullien, was also named in the matchday squad against the Bosnian outfit, but remained as an unused substitute.





Bitton, who played the full 90 minutes in the game, is confident that Celtic's Champions League qualifying fixtures will help the new players to gel with the rest of the squad ahead of the league campaign.







“We have a good core and with guys who have been here for years”, Bitton told the Celtic View.



“It’s always good to have new additions to the squad. Every player brings their own ability and skills and the team is stronger for that.





"Naturally it takes time to get everyone to fully gel together, but that’s the positive of these games.



"We have the opportunity to play together and for them to get to know us and how we like to play.”



If Celtic defeat Saravejo today, they will face Estonian side Nomme Kalju in the second qualifying round later this month.

