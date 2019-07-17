Championship Is Super Interesting – Liverpool Loanee Relishing Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara believes a move to the Championship with Huddersfield Town is a tough test given the nature of the division.



The Terriers announced the signing of Grabara from Premier League side Liverpool on a one-year loan deal earlier this week, adding the 20-year-old to the team's goalkeeping department that consists of Ben Hamer and Joel Coleman.













The Polish goalkeeper, who spent the second half of the last season on loan at Danish first-tier club Aarhus, put pen to paper to a long term contract with Liverpool before sealing his loan move to Huddersfield.



The Yorkshire-based club had been plying their trade in the Premier League for the past two seasons, but will return to the Championship for the upcoming campaign.





Grabara is excited by the chance to turn out in the notoriously difficult Championship and believes in many ways the playoffs mean that it is more interesting than the Premier League.







“I see this as the next stage; it’ll be a tough stage because we all know how the Championship is, it’s all about getting the team settled down and playing", Grabara told HTTV.



“I know that everyone is interested in this league sometimes even more than the Premier League when it comes to the playoffs.





“I’ve seen it, it’s a tough league, there’s so many teams inside the league and the funny thing is everyone can beat everyone, so you need to be the team that beats everyone.”



Huddersfield will go up against Phillip Cocu's Derby County side in their opening Premier League game and Liverpool talent Grabara will want to be between the sticks for the occasion.

