Daniel James Plays – Manchester United Team vs Leeds United Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester United vs Leeds United

Competition: Friendly

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his squad for his side's pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Perth today.



Paul Pogba has been given a start despite all the speculation over his future and Romelu Lukaku has again been left out of the squad amidst interest from Inter.











Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also be starting as they look to settle in at Manchester United.



Manchester United have a host of options on the bench and Solskjaer will be expected to involve them at some point over the course of the afternoon.





Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are options, while Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are also available for Solskjaer to call upon.







Solskjaer’s side beat Perth Glory 2-0 in their first pre-season friendly at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.





Manchester United Team vs Leeds United



Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Mata, James, Rashford



Substitutes: Pereira, Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Young, Pereira, Garner, Gomes, Matic, Chong, Lingard, Martial

