Fiorentina In Touch With Fernando Llorente But New Tottenham Deal Still Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are in contact with free agent striker Fernando Llorente, but Tottenham Hotspur could yet look to keep the Spaniard on a new one-year deal.



Llorente is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at last season's Champions League finalists.













He is now assessing proposals with his agents as he looks for the next step in his career and, according to Sky Italia, has been offered to Fiorentina, with the Serie A side now having established contact over a potential deal.



It is claimed that the striker wants time to look at the offers he has already received.



And the possibility of a return to Tottenham on a new one-year contract has not been ruled out, it is claimed.







Llorente, 34, is no stranger to Italian football and turned out in Serie A for Juventus for two seasons after departing La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.



It remains to be seen if he wants another stint in Serie A, this time in a Fiorentina shirt.





He made a total of 35 appearances for Tottenham last season and chipped in with an important eight goals.

