From Next Week He’ll Think About Future – Source Close To Everton Star

A source close to Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has revealed that the player will take a look into his future at the club from next week, amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain.



Everton have already rejected a bid from PSG this summer and have reportedly made it clear that they want in excess of €30m before they agree to sell the Senegal star.













PSG failed to sign Gueye in January as well when Everton rejected multiple offers from the Parisians to keep the midfielder for the rest of the season.



A source close to the player has now revealed that a decision on the midfielder’s future at Everton will only be taken after the Africa Cup of Nations concludes this Sunday.





He also added that PSG are not the only club in the running for the Senegalese this summer.







“The future of Idrissa will be decided after the Africa Cup of Nations”, a source close to the player told French daily Le Parisien.



“PSG are a serious suitor but he is focused on the final and will look at his future from next week.





“It is a project that might interest him but other clubs are also in the race.”



He also added that Gueye is not taking anything for granted and admits that there was disappointment when Everton refused to let him go in the winter window.



“We must remain cautious as the last transfer window showed.



"On 31st January, we thought it was going to happen.



“There was disappointment, but Idrissa was very professional and again managed to start quickly for a good second half of the season.”

