He Was Unbelievable – Kevin Nolan On Playing With Ravel Morrison At West Ham

Kevin Nolan has insisted that some of the things he saw from Ravel Morrison in training when they were at West Ham together were remarkable.



Morrison has returned to English football this summer and has signed a one-year contract with newly-promoted Premier League outfit Sheffield United ahead of the new season.













The former Manchester United academy graduate impressed Blades boss Chris Wilder during training and the Yorkshire club have taken a gamble on a player known for his problems.



He was part of the Manchester United team that won the FA Youth Cup in 2011 and played alongside the likes of Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba in the same team.





But tired of his off-field shenanigans Manchester United sold him to West Ham in 2012 and Nolan admits that he along with Hammers captain Mark Noble tried to get Morrison back on track as they saw in person the talent he possessed.







However, he did concede his lack of discipline remained a problem even at West Ham.



"Me and Mark Noble were quite adamant that we were going to help him as much as we could", Nolan told BBC Radio 5 live.





"Some of the things I saw him do in training, even to professional footballers on the pitch… the amount of times he could sit anyone down was unbelievable.



"We put a lot of time into him but there are just some instances in that time when we were there that you just sigh in disbelief: 'Where is he? Why isn't he here?’”



Nolan is hopeful that Morrison grabs the chance at Bramall Lane and get his career back on track with the Blades.



"He is at a club now under Chris Wilder which is playing that attacking [football], he knows one way and this could be the making of him – and I'm hoping it will."

