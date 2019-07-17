How I Miss Leeds United – Luciano Becchio’s Emotions Stirred By Video

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio has revealed that he is missing his home Elland Road, where he spent four and a half memorable years.



The Whites are eyeing securing an automatic return to the Premier League next year, after narrowly missing out on promotion last season.













Leeds' players are keen to become heroes by clinching promotion, and Becchio also played his part in a promotion winning campaign, helping the Whites out of League One.



The Argentine remains a cult figure at Elland Road after his prolific goalscoring seasons in a white shirt and he took to social media, when included in an EFL video callled #LegendsOfEFL, to reveal he is missing the club.





“How I miss my home Leeds United”, Becchio wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.







The striker, who joined the Whites in 2008, went on to enjoy his best spell as a player during his time in west Yorkshire.



Becchio played an instrumental role during Leeds’ promotion to the Championship under Simon Grayson.





The Argentine striker netted 86 goals in over 200 appearances for Leeds in all competitions, before joining Norwich City in the Premier League in early 2013..

