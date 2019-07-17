XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2019 - 22:39 BST

How I Miss Leeds United – Luciano Becchio’s Emotions Stirred By Video

 




Former Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio has revealed that he is missing his home Elland Road, where he spent four and a half memorable years.

The Whites are eyeing securing an automatic return to the Premier League next year, after narrowly missing out on promotion last season.  


 



Leeds' players are keen to become heroes by clinching promotion, and Becchio also played his part in a promotion winning campaign, helping the Whites out of League One.

The Argentine remains a cult figure at Elland Road after his prolific goalscoring seasons in a white shirt and he took to social media, when included in an EFL video callled #LegendsOfEFL, to reveal he is missing the club.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How I miss my home! @leedsunited #micasa #amor #futbol #extrañando #love #myhouse #leeds #missing

A post shared by Luciano Becchio (@becchio10) on


“How I miss my home Leeds United”, Becchio wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.



The striker, who joined the Whites in 2008, went on to enjoy his best spell as a player during his time in west Yorkshire.

Becchio played an instrumental role during Leeds’ promotion to the Championship under Simon Grayson.
 


The Argentine striker netted 86 goals in over 200 appearances for Leeds in all competitions, before joining Norwich City in the Premier League in early 2013..   
 