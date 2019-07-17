XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2019 - 20:57 BST

I Always Show Humility – Steven Gerrard Plays Down Title Headlines

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has dismissed suggestions that he has said the Gers are set to win the Scottish Premiership next season.

The Scottish Premiership side are currently preparing for the second leg of their first Europa League qualifying round tie against Gibraltar-based club St. Joseph's after claiming a 4-0 away victory in the first leg.  


 



With the European qualifier set to take place on Thursday, it was reported that Gerrard is sure that the Light Blues can beat rivals Celtic to the league in the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership campaign.

However, the former Liverpool captain has denied making any title claims and believes it would be stupid of him to make such statements, while assuring the fans that the team will do everything to win the league.
 


I haven’t been misquoted because I haven’t said anything in terms of winning the league so I categorically deny anyone who claims that I am saying we are going to win the league", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"I think that would be very naive and stupid from my behalf.

I always show humility when I talk about competing for the main things. What is for certain is that we are in good shape and the squad in looking strong.
 


We will do everything we can to challenge on all fronts, in every competition, but we will always show respect."

Rangers will travel to Kilmarnock to kick-off their Scottish Premiership campaign on 4th August, while defending champions Celtic will host St. Johnstone the day before.   
 