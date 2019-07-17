I Always Show Humility – Steven Gerrard Plays Down Title Headlines

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has dismissed suggestions that he has said the Gers are set to win the Scottish Premiership next season.



The Scottish Premiership side are currently preparing for the second leg of their first Europa League qualifying round tie against Gibraltar-based club St. Joseph's after claiming a 4-0 away victory in the first leg.













With the European qualifier set to take place on Thursday, it was reported that Gerrard is sure that the Light Blues can beat rivals Celtic to the league in the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership campaign.



However, the former Liverpool captain has denied making any title claims and believes it would be stupid of him to make such statements, while assuring the fans that the team will do everything to win the league.





“I haven’t been misquoted because I haven’t said anything in terms of winning the league so I categorically deny anyone who claims that I am saying we are going to win the league", Gerrard told Rangers TV.







"I think that would be very naive and stupid from my behalf.



“I always show humility when I talk about competing for the main things. What is for certain is that we are in good shape and the squad in looking strong.





“We will do everything we can to challenge on all fronts, in every competition, but we will always show respect."



Rangers will travel to Kilmarnock to kick-off their Scottish Premiership campaign on 4th August, while defending champions Celtic will host St. Johnstone the day before.

