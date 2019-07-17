I Was Convinced I Was Staying Before Manchester United Came – Daley Blind

Follow @insidefutbol





Daley Blind has revealed that until a few days before his switch to Manchester United in 2014 he was convinced about staying at Ajax.



The Dutchman joined Manchester United on the back of a good World Cup in Brazil and won the FA Cup and Europa League before returning to Ajax last summer.













Ajax have already sold Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong this summer and the club are keen to make sure they hold on to their other top stars before the start of the season.



However, Blind indicated that anything can still happen and more players could leave as he revealed that he was sure about staying at Ajax before he joined Manchester United in 2014.





The Dutchman told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “A short while before that [my transfer to Manchester United] I was convinced that I would stay at Ajax.







“So, you just never know.



“It is difficult to say it is better than expected with the exodus.”





Ajax are still at risk of losing more players this summer with Donny van de Beek, David Neres, Joel Veltman and Hakim Ziyech linked with moves away from the club.

