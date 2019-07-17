It’s My Job – Out-of-favour Liverpool Star Indicates He’s Not Leaving

Follow @insidefutbol





Simon Mignolet has indicated that he will continue at Liverpool next season despite playing little football over the last year.



Mignolet has been at Liverpool since 2013 and has made 204 appearances for the club over the last six seasons on Merseyside.













But the 2018/19 campaign was a source of frustration for the goalkeeper as he made just two appearances in FA Cup and EFL Cup and remained the number two to Alisson.



He did win a Champions League winners’ medal, but he did not play a game in the competition and warmed the bench for 37 of Liverpool's 38 league games last season.





However, Mignolet remains committed towards the Reds and indicated that he will be staying when he said that he wants to win more trophies at Liverpool next season.







The Belgian goalkeeper told Belgian outlet Sporza: “I try to do my best for Liverpool because I get paid for that.



“It is my job and I will try to do it as well as possible.





“I think it can be a very exciting season for us.



"Hopefully, we can finish like last season with a trophy.



"The hunger is always there.



"As a footballer, you want to win.”



Mignolet has in the past been vocal about his unhappiness over a lack of game time at Liverpool, but the Belgian has impressed Jurgen Klopp with his professionalism and appears set to extend his Anfield stay.

