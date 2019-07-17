It’s True, I’m Old Now – Tottenham Star Ready To Embrace Experienced Head Status

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela believes that given how many years he has been at the club he has a responsibility to help the youngsters coming through.



The Argentine joined Tottenham in 2013 from Italian giants Roma and has since gone on to record a total of 187 appearances, scoring 29 goals, and setting up 41 more for his team-mates.













The six years Lamela has spent in London have made him a senior player in the squad and the 27-year-old insists that he has gathered the experience needed to be influential for the young players coming into the team.



“I don’t feel old!" Lamela told his club's official website.





"But it’s true, after many years here, I am one who will now help the younger players, pushing them in a good way to help the team because the team is better if everyone is good on the pitch."







The former Roma man also took time to stress the importance of all the pre-season tour matches for his team, especially for the youngsters, who he believes will need the experience of players like himself to guide them through.



“The games on tour this month will be important to test us.





"We are training hard and we will be ready for the big matches coming, important matches to help the young players training with us.”



The Lilywhites will be tasting Singapore and Shanghai as part of their pre-season campaign, with two matches to be played in Asia, against two big European teams in the shape of Juventus and Manchester United.

