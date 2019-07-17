July Pretty Much Doesn’t Exist – Liverpool Talent Makes Observation On Tour

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Nathaniel Phillips is hopeful of a good 2019/20 campaign, and admits that a tough pre-season schedule means July does not effectively exist.



The 22-year-old defender is one of the 29 men to have travelled to the United States for Liverpool's pre-season tour, which was kicked-off with an afternoon training session in Indiana on Tuesday.













Liverpool will face Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon in the US before heading to France to play friendlies against Napoli and Lyon.



Phillips was part of the Reds' pre-season camp last season and was said to have impressed Jurgen Klopp, but could not take it forward after he missed the majority of last season with an ankle injury.





With the centre-back having another opportunity this summer, he does not want to rush things and insists that he should take one step at a time.







"I want to push on as far as I possibly can", Phillips told Liverpool's official website.



“You’ve just got to take it step by step so for the time being I’m just looking at the games we’ve got coming up now, doing the best I possibly can in those and seeing where that takes me.





“The month of July pretty much doesn’t exist because you’re just focusing 100 per cent on training, playing and getting yourself in the best shape possible."



Phillips has played in both of Liverpool's friendlies so far and will be hoping to get more playing time under his belt with the new season less than a month away.

