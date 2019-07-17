XRegister
17/07/2019 - 11:02 BST

Kalvin Phillips Starts – Leeds United Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Leeds United
Competition: Friendly
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against rivals Manchester United in a pre-season friendly this afternoon

The game is taking place in Australia, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, giving Whites fans Down Under a chance to see their team live as they continue their preparations for the upcoming Championship season.
 
 



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has opted to send a 16-man squad to Australia for two friendly games, with a host of players being kept back at Thorp Arch for extra fitness work.

Nevertheless, Bielsa is sure to see playing Manchester United as a test for his team and understand the significance of the fixture for the supporters.
 


Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while in defence he opts for Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi as the centre-back pairing. Kalvin Phillips slots into midfield with Adam Forshaw, while Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe support Patrick Bamford.



The Leeds boss will be expected to involve his substitutes and has the likes of Jordan Stevens and Clarke Oduor as options.
 


Leeds United Team vs Manchester United

Casilla, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, Harrison, Hernandez, Roofe, Bamford

Substitutes: Miazek, Hosannah, Oduor, Bogusz, Stevens
 