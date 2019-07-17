Lazio Working To Keep Leeds United Target, Coach Offers Playing Time Reassurance

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are working on agreeing a contract renewal with Leeds United linked Felipe Caicedo, who had appeared set for a move away from Rome.



The Ecuadorian, who made the switch to Lazio from Espanyol in the summer of 2017, directly contributed to 15 goals in all competitions last season and impressed coach Simeone Inzaghi.













However, Caicedo has entered the final year of his contract and several potential suitors are circling around to snap him up this summer, with his heart set on an exit.



Leeds have been linked with wanting to sign him, while he also has interest from the Middle East and China in the summer transfer window.





It appears the player could have a change of heart over leaving as, according to Italian radio station Radiosei, Lazio are working to extend his stay and have stopped looking for a replacement.







It is claimed that Lazio coach Inzaghi has already told the striker he will receive regular playing time next season.



Despite potential lucrative offers from elsewhere, Lazio are believed to be just one step away from retaining Caicedo and remain confident of keeping him at the club.





The 30-year-old has earned 68 caps at senior level for Ecuador, while also chipping in with 22 goals during that time.



Caicedo notched up 27 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City during two seasons at the club.

