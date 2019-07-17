Leeds United Handed Marcelo Bielsa Boost On Australia Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United assistant coach Diego Flores has confirmed that Whites' boss Marcelo Bielsa will stay in Australia with the team for their friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers.



The Championship side suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of old foes Manchester United today in Perth, with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial scoring the goals for the Red Devils.













Leeds will be hoping to forget the heavy loss and get things right when they face Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.



The 16-man squad that the Peacocks sent to Australia for the tour were not accompanied with head coach Bielsa, who chose to stay at Thorp Arch to keep an eye on the development of new signings and returning internationalists, and landed in Australia just in time for his side's game against Manchester United.





However, Leeds have been given a boost after it was revealed by Flores in the press conference after the clash with the Red Devils that Bielsa will be staying with the squad for their next pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers.







It had been claimed that the Argentine tactician might head back to England immediately after the Whites' fixture against Manchester United.



Although Bielsa has joined up with the Leeds team, new signings Helder Costa and Ben White, along with loanee Jack Clarke remain at Thorp Arch.





The Whites are building up to the new Championship season and will want to end their Australia trip with a win.

