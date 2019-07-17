XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/07/2019 - 20:48 BST

Leeds United Linked Felipe Caicedo Gives Lazio’s Hopes of Keeping Him Boost

 




Leeds United linked Felipe Caicedo has given Lazio fresh hope he will stay by hailing the club's coach Simeone Inzaghi.

The 30-year-old, who netted eight goals in Serie A last season, has entered the final year of his contract with Lazio this summer.  


 



Caicedo has been considering leaving Lazio this summer and has again been linked with Leeds, while he has also received lucrative proposals from the Middle East and China.

However, Lazio are working on extending his stay at the Stadio Olimpico and Caicedo has given the club a boost by speaking of his respect for coach Inzaghi.
 


The Ecuadorian extended his gratitude towards Inzaghi for trusting him at Lazio and insists he wants to continue on the same path and be ready to serve the coach whenever required.



Caicedo admitted he works to become more involved with the first team, but also wants to respect the decisions made by Inzaghi on whether or not involve him during games.

“He has always shown that he trusts me and values me as a footballer, I thank him for that”, Caicedo told Lazio Style Channel.
 


“But my job is to always be ready and continue on this path.

“I work to be more involved and more involved.

“But it is the coach who makes the choices and we must respect and accept them.”

Caicedo joined Lazio from Espanyol during the summer of 2017.   
 