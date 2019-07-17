Lille Worried Over Rafael Leao, Three Offers In Plus Massive Salaries, Everton and Aston Villa Listed As Involved

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille fear they will lose highly-rated attacker Rafael Leao this summer amid interest from a host of clubs, including Everton and potentially Aston Villa, with monster salaries on offer for the Portuguese.



The Ligue 1 side snapped Leao up on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon and he has started to make good on his potential in the French top flight.













Leao's progress has not gone unnoticed and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Lille have three bids on the table for the forward.



He has interest from Everton, Valencia and Napoli, and, it is claimed, potentially Aston Villa.



Lille want to keep hold of Leao and have stressed the career development he can enjoy at the club, with Champions League football on offer.







They fear though it will not be enough given the money that the 20-year-old can earn elsewhere.



He could more than triple his salary by leaving Lille and it is claimed has offers on the table worth a whopping €400,000 to €500,000 per month.





Lille cannot compete with the rival offers being put to the 20-year-old and fear they will lose him this summer.



The offers in for Leao are €35m plus €5m in bonuses, €37.5m, and €32.5m plus 10 per cent sell-on clause, though it remains unclear which clubs have submitted which proposals.

