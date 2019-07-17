XRegister
X
06 October 2018

17/07/2019 - 20:22 BST

Manchester City Swoop For Dani Alves Dependent On Key Development

 




Premier League champions Manchester City are ready to sign Dani Alves, but only if Danilo is shipped out.

Alves, who is heading into the 20th year of his career, has been without a club after his contract with French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain ran out earlier this summer.  


 



The 36-year-old has plied his trade for the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and PSG over the years and could be heading to the Premier League for the first time.

English giants Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in luring the Brazilian veteran to the Emirates Stadium and the Etihad Stadium, respectively.
 


However, the Citizens' swoop for Alves will depend on the departure of the player's fellow countryman Danilo, according to Globo Esporte.



Pep Guardiola worked with Alves during his time at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, during which the Spanish tactician won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues for the club.

Manchester City currently have English defender Kyle Walker as their first-choice right-back but could benefit from the 36-year-old's experience.
 


Arsenal, on the other hand, have been struggling with Hector Bellerin's injuries and could receive a boost with the signing of Alves.   
 