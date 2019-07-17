Mauricio Pochettino Interested In Two Serie A Full-Backs

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino rates Napoli's Elseid Hysaj and Roma's Alessandro Florenzi, with Spurs tipped to kick off the hunt for a new right-back.



Pochettino's side have just completed the sale of England right-back Kieran Trippier to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.













Tottenham are banking €24m from selling Trippier and there could yet be more change in the full-back areas with Danny Rose looking for a new club and question marks over Serge Aurier.



Amid the uncertainty, Pochettino is a fan of Napoli's Hysaj and Roma's Florenzi, according to Sky Italia.



It is claimed that, especially in the event of Aurier being sold, Pochettino could start to do his full-back shopping in Italy.







The Tottenham boss has a limited amount of time in which to make signings as the Premier League window closes on 8th August.



Italy flirted with closing its transfer window before the season started last year, but has now followed the remainder of Europe in reverting to a 2nd September date for its window closure.





As such, Napoli and Roma could sell their full-backs to Tottenham at the last minute and still have ample time to find replacements.

