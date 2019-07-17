XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/07/2019 - 15:50 BST

Medical Passed, Contract Signed – Kieran Trippier Due To Be Announced By Atletico Madrid

 




Kieran Trippier has passed a medical at Atletico Madrid in advance of his move from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the BBC

The Spanish giants are paying a fee of €24m to land the England international right-back from last season's Champions League finalists.


 



Trippier has travelled to Spain and has now completed his medical with Atletico Madrid and put pen to paper to a four-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The transfer is due to be announced this evening.

 


Trippier had attracted interest from Serie A pair Juventus and Napoli this summer.



He had also been linked with Manchester United, a move which would have kept him in the Premier League.

The defender though is set to experience football outside England for the first time in his career and will line up in La Liga with Atletico Madrid.
 


Trippier's final match for Tottenham will prove to have been the Champions League final loss against Liverpool, which was played at the Wanda Metropolitano, now his new home.
 