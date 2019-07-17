Monaco Closing On Agreement To Sign Southampton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are closing in on an agreement with Bordeaux to secure the permanent transfer of Southampton linked Francois Kamano.



The Guinea international was a target for Monaco during the winter transfer window, but they failed to reach an agreement with Bordeaux.













Despite missing out on him then, Monaco have continued to remain interested in Kamano, who has also attracted the interest of Southampton in the Premier League.



And according to French magazine France Football, Monaco are closing in on agreement with Bordeaux to secure the services of Kamano.





It is claimed the clubs have managed to get close to an agreement in the ongoing negotiations.







Bordeaux want over €15m for Kamano and Monaco are close to meeting their requirements, something they will need to do before discussing personal terms and booking a medical.



The 23-year-old directly contributed to 17 goals in all competitions last season.





He joined Bordeaux from Bastia during the summer of 2016.



Monaco are eyeing bouncing back from their miserable Ligue 1 campaign last season, where they narrowly avoided relegation by finishing 17th in the table.

