06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/07/2019 - 12:48 BST

Monaco Move For Everton and Crystal Palace Linked Adama Soumaoro Breaks Down

 




Everton and Crystal Palace target Adama Soumaoro’s proposed deal to join Monaco has broken down due to a financial disagreement.

The Frenchman captained Lille to a second-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions for the club.  


 



In the wake of his impressive performances at Lille, Soumaoro has piqued the interest of several clubs in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Everton and Crystal Palace have been linked with wanting to take him to the Premier League, while Lazio were also eyeing launching a move to snap him up.
 


Despite the interest from elsewhere in Soumaoro, Monaco managed to jump the queue and put the defender through a medical, after a €13m fee was agreed with Lille.



However, according to French radio station RMC, the proposed deal between Monaco and Lille for Soumaoro is set to collapse due to a financial disagreement.

It is claimed that Monaco were seeking extra assurances from Lille for the deal to go through and the clubs seem to have called off the deal.
 


As such, it remains to be seen whether Everton or Crystal Palace firm up their interest in Soumaoro to try and snare him away from France in the coming weeks.

Or whether Monaco can bring the transfer back to life.

Soumaoro, who came up through the ranks at Lille, has a contract with the club that runs until 2021.   
 