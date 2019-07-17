XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/07/2019 - 10:00 BST

Napoli Make Cash Plus Player Push For Arsenal and Everton Linked Nicolas Pepe

 




Napoli have made a proposal to sign Arsenal and Everton linked Nicolas Pepe from Lille in a player-plus-cash deal, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a wanted man ahead of the upcoming season, following his impressive campaign with Lille last season.  


 



Pepe was instrumental in helping Lille finish runners-up in Ligue 1 last term, as he went on to score 22 goals and registered 11 assists for his team-mates.

In the wake of his prolific spell at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, Pepe has been tipped for a big move this summer, with Arsenal and Everton the Premier League clubs most recently linked with wanting him.
 


However, Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli have also entered the chase for Pepe in recent weeks and, according to Italian daily Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, they have now made a proposal to snare him away from Lille.



It is claimed the Italian club have put forward a player-plus-cash deal involving Adam Ounas in their attempt to secure the services of Pepe this summer.

In addition to Ounas, Napoli are believed to have offered €60m in exchange for Pepe.
 


Despite the offer, it remains to be seen whether Lille are willing to accept the terms on their table.

The Ligue 1 club remain open to the idea of cashing in on Pepe, who has a contract until 2022, should they receive the right price for him.   
 