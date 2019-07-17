XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/07/2019 - 22:09 BST

Newcastle United Disappointed Interest In Joelinton Now Public Knowledge

 




Newcastle United are disappointed that Bundesliga club Hoffenheim have made their interest in striker Joelinton public, according to Sky Sports News

Hoffenheim pulled Joelinton out of a friendly clash on Wednesday afternoon and then confirmed that he is in talks with a Premier League club and could move.


 



The club have been identified as Newcastle and the Magpies are working on a €40m swoop to take the hitman to St James' Park this summer.

Newcastle are looking to send a message that new boss Steve Bruce will be backed by the club in the transfer market.

 


However, it has been claimed that the Magpies are disappointed that their interest in Joelinton has been put into the public domain by Hoffenheim.



News of Joelinton's availability could yet bring other clubs into the mix for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

Hoffenheim signed the Brazilian from Sport Recife and then sent him on loan to Austria with Rapid Vienna.
 


Joelinton, who is under contract until 2022, scored eleven goals in all competitions for Hoffenheim over the course of last season; one of his goals came in the Champions League against Lyon.
 