06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/07/2019 - 15:55 BST

Newcastle United Identified As Premier League Club In Joelinton Talks

 




Newcastle United are the club in talks with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for the signature of striker Joelinton.

The Magpies have been in discussions with the player's representatives and Hoffenheim as they look to add the Brazilian to their ranks this summer.  


 



He was left out of the squad for Hoffenheim’s pre-season friendly on Wednesday and the German club also confirmed that the striker could be on his way out of the club.

Hoffenheim said that Joelinton is in discussions with a Premier League club and, according to former Chronicle journalist Chris Waugh, that club are Newcastle.
 


It has been claimed that Newcastle are likely to shell out a record fee for the club in order to take the Brazilian to Tyneside ahead of the new season.



The club are in advanced negotiations with Hoffenheim and the player’s agents and Joelinton could become Steve Bruce's first signing as Newcastle manager.

They paid out a club-record fee of £21.6m to sign Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window.
 


And it seems Mike Ashley is set to reinvest the money received from Leicester City for Ayoze Perez earlier this summer.   
 