Part of Our Plans – Leeds MD Outlines Desire To Keep Aston Villa and Tottenham Linked Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has insisted that the club do not want to sell Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Kalvin Phillips this summer.



The midfielder’s future at Leeds has been under the scanner all summer with Premier League clubs interested in snaring him away from Elland Road.













He was picked out as one of Aston Villa's top targets, while Tottenham are looking at a second raid at Leeds following the capture of winger Jack Clarke.



Phillips has not been pushing to leave Leeds and Kinnear stressed that the club are keen to keep hold of their best players this summer.





He also revealed that Leeds and Phillips are in talks over a new deal.







Kinnear said in Perth during an interaction with Leeds fans on the club's Australia tour: “We want to keep our best players.



“Kalvin is part of the plan.





“We are talking about a new contract and we are very clear we want him to play in the Premier League with Leeds United.”



Leeds are said to have slapped a £30m asking price on Phillips for his Premier League suitors.

