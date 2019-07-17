XRegister
X
17/07/2019 - 12:27 BST

Roma Identify Alternative To Toby Alderweireld

 




Roma have identified an alternative for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld in the summer transfer window, in a sign they are not banking on being able to snap up the Belgian.

The Giallorossi are on the lookout for a reliable defender to replace Kostas Manolas, who has joined Serie A rivals Napoli this summer.  


 



As such, Roma have identified Alderweireld as the ideal candidate to strengthen their options in defence for the upcoming season.

The Belgian, who has entered the final year of his contract in north London, has a release clause set at £25m and Roma have held talks with Spurs to discuss a potential swoop.
 


However, both teams have yet to reach an agreement, with Roma keen on snapping him up for smaller amount than the release clause attached to his current deal.



And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma have now identified an alternative to Alderweireld as the discussions between the clubs continue to drag on.

It is claimed the Giallorossi want to sign German Pezzella from Fiorentina, should they fail to strike a deal with Tottenham for Alderweireld.
 


La Viola are expected to demand at least €20m for Pezzella.

The 28-year-old has a contract with Fiorentina that expires only in 2022.   
 