06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/07/2019 - 14:23 BST

Ryan Hardie Hails Exciting Times After Joining Blackpool From Rangers

 




Former Rangers centre-forward Ryan Hardie has set his sights at helping Blackpool move up the League One ladder after signing for the Seasiders.

Blackpool announced the signing of the Scotsman from Rangers for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday,subject to international clearance.  


 



Hardie penned an initial two-year contract with an option to extend it by another year that could see him stay at Bloomfield Road until 2022.

The 22-year-old striker rose through the ranks of the Gers academy before having loan stints at Raith Rovers, St. Mirren and Livingston.
 


Hardie, who made his debut for Rangers as a substitute in a League Cup match against Falkirk in 2014, is moving to a club outside Scotland for the first time and hopes to help Blackpool climb up the League One table.



It’s exciting times and I’m looking forward to hopefully pushing the club up the table and seeing how far we can go", Hardie told Blackpool's official website.

"It’s a new challenge coming down here and it’s obviously going to be different playing conditions, a different way to play and a different style of play
 


"I’m looking forward to challenging myself and seeing how I deal with it.

Blackpool finished tenth in the League One last season with 62 points from 46 games, out of which they won 15, but only scored on 50 occasions.   
 