Sampdoria Plan For Life Without Leicester Target Dennis Praet

Sampdoria have identified a replacement for Leicester City target Dennis Praet, should he decide to leave the club this summer.



The 25-year-old has been a consistent performer for Sampdoria in recent years and has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer transfer window.













Leicester have made an unsuccessful bid to land him, and it remains to be seen if they will go back in, while Valencia are also keen on snaring him away from Italy.



Sampdoria are well aware of the interest in Praet and are open to cashing in on him for the right price, ahead of the upcoming season.





And in a sign they feel he could genuinely go, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Genoa-based club have now identified a replacement for Praet.







It is claimed that Sampdoria want to sign Gaetano Castrovilli from Fiorentina, if they fail to retain the services of Praet beyond the summer.



Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero is believed to be keen on using his fruitful relationship with Daniele Prade, who is the sporting director at Fiorentina, in a bid to replace Praet.





Arsenal and AC Milan have also been linked with Praet, but neither have yet to make a concrete move to land him.



Praet, who has a contract that runs until 2021, is valued in the region of €25m by Sampdoria.

