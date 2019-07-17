Serie A Side Move Decisively For Aston Villa Target Trezeguet

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria have made an offer to sign Aston Villa target Trezeguet from Kasimpasa as they bid to get their noses in front in the transfer race.



The Egyptian winger secured a permanent switch to Kasimpasa last summer, after impressing in the Super Lig during his loan spell from Anderlecht.













Trezeguet maintained his prolific run of form last season, netted nine goals and chipped in with as many assists for his team-mates in the league.



The Egypt international was in action at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer and is wanted by Aston Villa, who have made a bid for him.





Aston Villa now face competition for Trezeguer as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Sampdoria have moved decisively in the chase.







It is claimed that Sampdoria have now joined the race to sign Trezeguet ahead of the upcoming season by making an offer to Kasimpasa.



The Italian club are believed to have offered a fee in excess of €10m in their attempt to try and hijack the move from Aston Villa for Trezeguet.





However, it remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement with Kasimpasa and then convince Trezeguet to snub the interest from England.



The 24-year-old, who has a contract that runs until 2021, has already informed Kasimpasa that he wants to leave the club this summer.

