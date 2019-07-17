XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2019 - 20:36 BST

Serie A Side Move Decisively For Aston Villa Target Trezeguet

 




Sampdoria have made an offer to sign Aston Villa target Trezeguet from Kasimpasa as they bid to get their noses in front in the transfer race.

The Egyptian winger secured a permanent switch to Kasimpasa last summer, after impressing in the Super Lig during his loan spell from Anderlecht.  


 



Trezeguet maintained his prolific run of form last season, netted nine goals and chipped in with as many assists for his team-mates in the league.

The Egypt international was in action at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer and is wanted by Aston Villa, who have made a bid for him.
 


Aston Villa now face competition for Trezeguer as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Sampdoria have moved decisively in the chase.



It is claimed that Sampdoria have now joined the race to sign Trezeguet ahead of the upcoming season by making an offer to Kasimpasa.

The Italian club are believed to have offered a fee in excess of €10m in their attempt to try and hijack the move from Aston Villa for Trezeguet.
 


However, it remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement with Kasimpasa and then convince Trezeguet to snub the interest from England.

The 24-year-old, who has a contract that runs until 2021, has already informed Kasimpasa that he wants to leave the club this summer.   
 