Sheffield Wednesday Wanted Players In Steve Bruce Package

Championship club Sheffield Wednesday asked Newcastle United to include players as a part of the deal for manager Steve Bruce, according to a Sky Sports report at 11:44.



Newcastle confirmed the appointment of the former Manchester United player as their head coach today, with Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence also joining him at the Premier League club.













The Magpies have been without a manager since Rafael Benitez left the side upon the expiration of his contract earlier this month, but no longer face the problem as Bruce has penned an initial three-year contract.



Newcastle and Bruce's earlier employers Sheffield Wednesday were in talks recently to agree on a compensation fee, with the Owls wanting £4m.





It is suggested that the Championship side asked the Magpies to add players as part of the deal, but had the demand declined by Newcastle.







However, the Magpies will pay a compensation fee in the region of £4m that was demanded by Sheffield Wednesday.



Bruce and his staff are set to fly to China, where the Newcastle team are currently taking part in the Premier League Asia Trophy.





Academy coaches Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson have been in charge of the senior team in the absence of a head coach.

