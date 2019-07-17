Special Moment For Family – Steve Bruce On Newcastle United Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Bruce has conceded that becoming Newcastle United manager is an emotional time for his family as they have been supporters of the club all their lives.



Bruce spent just five months at Sheffield Wednesday and has taken up the opportunity to return to managing in the Premier League with Newcastle this summer.













The former defender, known for his time at Manchester United, is a boyhood Newcastle fan and admits that he feels immensely proud to now manage the club he has supported all his life.



He conceded that it is a special moment for him personally and he is looking forward to the challenge.





Bruce told the club’s official website: "I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United.







“This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.”



The former defender is aware of the challenge that lies ahead at Newcastle and is keen to make sure he gives his everything to provide the supporters a team they can cheer for.





“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for.



“We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”



Rafael Benitez left Newcastle following the end of his contract last month and Bruce quickly emerged as the favourite to replace the Spaniard at St. James’ Park.

