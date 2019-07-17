XRegister
06 October 2018

17/07/2019 - 12:37 BST

Steve Bruce Loves Newcastle, Back Him – Former Premier League Striker

 




Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has extended his support towards Steve Bruce at Newcastle United and hopes the veteran manager gets enough money to spend in the transfer window.

The Magpies have confirmed the appointment of Bruce as the successor to Rafael Benitez, who joined Dalian Yifang this summer, at St James’ Park.  


 



Bruce, who was with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, is a boyhood fan of the club and is expected to face a stern challenge next season.

And in the wake of his appointment on Tyneside, Bruce has received support from Sutton, who wished the veteran manager luck on his new adventure.
 


The former Premier League star also admitted he is hoping that Newcastle can offer Bruce enough money in the summer transfer window to help them kick on during the upcoming campaign.



“Good luck to Steve Bruce at Newcastle”, Sutton wrote on Twitter.

“A superb man manager who’s returning to the club he loves.
 


"Let’s hope he gets money to spend to kick the club on.” 

Bruce has penned a three-year deal with Newcastle, after the Magpies agreed on a £4m compensation fee with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 58-year-old has had previous spells as manager at Aston Villa, Sunderland and Birmingham City, where he worked with Sutton.   
 