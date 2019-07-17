Sunderland And Reading Show Interest In Sheffield United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland and Reading have probed the possibility of signing Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, according to a Sky Sports 13:45 report.



The centre-back spent last season on loan at Blackpool and did not play any part in Sheffield United’s promotion-winning campaign in the Championship.













The 25-year-old has returned to Bramall Lane this summer, but may not be in Chris Wilder’s plans ahead of their return to the top tier of English football.



He has been made available in the market and it has been claimed that he has been attracting interest from clubs in the Championship and League One.





Sunderland and Reading have been in touch to enquire about the possibility of taking the player away from Sheffield United this summer.







No offers have been made and they are only initial enquires, but Heneghan is tipped to leave Sheffield United this summer.



It remains to be seen whether either Sunderland or Reading make a concrete offer for the centre-back in the coming days.





He has a year left on his contract with the Blades.

