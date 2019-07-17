This Is The One Thing I Know – Leeds United Director of Football On Transfers

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has left the door firmly open for further signings in the transfer window.



The Whites have made a number of additions so far this summer, focusing on the loan market, but recently lost commanding centre-back Pontus Jansson to Championship promotion rivals Brentford.













Fans have been clear in their desire to see the Swede replaced, but the jury is out on whether head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants another centre-back bringing in.



Orta insists that the decision over whether to replace Jansson is one which will be taken together, but says that the Whites have 90 per cent of the squad they want.



"We are always open in the market, but now we are [at] 90 per cent of the [squad we want]", Orta told LeedsLive when asked about replacing Jansson.







"It’s always a decision of the club.



"We are in a situation that all of the decisions are totally co-ordinated between all the people within the club: board, director of football, head coach.





"It’s the best way to work", he added.



The director of football expanded on the situation, admitting that 90 per cent means that Leeds are close to finalising the squad they want to head into the Championship season with.



And Orta left the door open for further arrivals.



"Ninety per cent is close, but obviously it’s football. In life the only thing I know is I am going to die.



"The rest – I am not sure of."



Leeds could face a battle to retain key players over the remaining weeks of the window, and beyond given windows across Europe remain open until 2nd September.



Both Kalvin Phillips and Kemar Roofe have been linked with moves.

